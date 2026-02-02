Sunny, With A Warming Trend Into Tuesday

February 2, 2026

A chilly start on Monday will give way to a warming trend through Tuesday, followed by a high likelihood of rain and a sharp temperature drop by midweek. Conditions will clear up and remain sunny for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 50. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

