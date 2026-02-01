Ice Flyers Bounce Back To Beat Marksmen (With Gallery)



The Ice Flyers bounced back in spectacular fashion on Saturday night, defeating the Fayetteville Marksmen 4-3 in front of a roaring crowd of 7,090 at the Hangar for Mardi Gras Night.

The Marksmen struck first when former Ice Flyer Sam Dabrowski opened the scoring. Captain Ethan Price responded midway through the first period, tying the game 1-1 heading into the first intermission. Marcus Fechko gave Fayetteville the lead with the lone goal of the second period, putting the Ice Flyers in a 2-1 hole entering the final frame.

The third period belonged to Pensacola. Mike Moran, Zack Bross, and Tim Faulkner each found the back of the net, propelling the Ice Flyers to a 4-2 lead. Trey Fechko brought the Marksmen within one at 4-3, but the Ice Flyers held strong to secure the victory and avenge Friday night’s loss.

The Ice Flyers return to action next week for Adult Jersey Giveaway Night.