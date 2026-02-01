EREC Crew Members Continue To Help Restore Power In North Mississippi

The crews from the Escambia River Electric Cooperative are continuing to work in North Mississippi to help restore power after an ice storm over a week ago.

EREC is among the cooperatives providing mutual aid to other electric cooperatives in the area. Crews have been working in temperatures in the teens and subzero wind chills.

For additional photos, click here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.