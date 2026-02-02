Six More Weeks Of Winter? North Escambia Weather Ducks See Shadow

On this Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil, the world-famous groundhog, and the NorthEscambia.com Weather Ducks have the same winter predictions.

Folklore says that if the groundhog sees his shadow on Groundhog Day, it means six more weeks of winter. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, predicting more winter up in Pennsylvania.

We did not have a groundhog handy for a photo, but we did have the NorthEscambia.com Weather Ducks. Just like their more famous Pennsylvania weather buddy, the ducks saw their shadows late this morning at our office, predicting six more weeks of winter in North Escambia.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.