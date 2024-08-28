Highway 4 Bridge Has Officially Reopened

The Highway 4 bridge over Canoe Creek reopened Wednesday afternoon.

The estimated completion date for the nearly $4 million bridge had been delayed by weather until September 1. Contractors were able to finish construction in August, but the opening was then delayed by paint problems.

The new bridge replaces an 81-year-old structure that hat was closed on July 10, 2023, with traffic between Bratt and Century detoured.

We’ll have more on this story and more photos from over and under the new bridge on Thursday morning.

Pictured: The Highway 4 bridge over Canoe Creek on Friday afternoon, August 16. Northescambia.com photos, click to enlarge.