Highway 4 Bridge Has Officially Reopened

August 28, 2024

The Highway 4 bridge over Canoe Creek reopened Wednesday afternoon.

The estimated completion date for the nearly $4 million bridge had been delayed by weather until September 1. Contractors were able to finish construction in August, but the opening was then delayed by paint problems.

The new bridge replaces an 81-year-old structure that hat was closed on July 10, 2023, with traffic between Bratt and Century detoured.

We’ll have more on this story and more photos from over and under the new bridge on Thursday morning.

Pictured: The Highway 4 bridge over Canoe Creek on Friday afternoon, August 16. Northescambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 