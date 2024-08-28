Escambia County Grant Funded Summer Kids College In Century

Escambia County provided funding this summer to help launch the Century Kids College.

The free summer camp programs for elementary students ages 6-12 was hosted by Pensacola State College and offered offered a variety of educational and engaging activities, including a sport, an art, and a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) camp, with a variety of hands-on activities for children.

A $15,000 Community Partner Funding grant from the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners allowed PSC to serve 60 students in the Century area for three weeks. The program aimed to provide a fun and enriching experience for children in a community with limited summertime opportunities.

“II’m very excited that we were able to support this program and provide an opportunity for these students to have a fun, engaging, and educational summer camp experience at no cost to their families,” said District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry. “Programs like this should be available to all students in our community, regardless of income level, and I’m very pleased that we accomplished that goal thanks to this exciting partnership with Pensacola State College. I’d like to thank PSC and every person who worked together to ensure these students had a fantastic summer camp experience.”

The funding from Escambia County covered the costs of program coordinators, teachers, classroom supplies, and lunches.

“We are very grateful for the financial support of Escambia County so we could make this educational opportunity available in Century.,” said Dr. Ed Meadows, Pensacola State College President.

This year marked the first time the Kids College program was offered in Century. The program has been running for 34 years and has been a valuable resource for students in the area.

For additional photos, click here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.