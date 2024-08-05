Century Woman Charged With Smuggling Meth Into County Jail

August 5, 2024

A Century woman is facing felony drug charges for allegedly taking meth into the Escambia County Jail after he arrest on a misdemeanor arrest warrant.

Sandra Lee Walston, 50, was charged with introduction of contraband into a county jail and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Walston was arrested recently on Wood Street in Century on an outstanding failure to appear warrant and transported to the jail. A corrections officer found a small bag containing 0.48 grams of methampheratmine on her person when she as searched, according to an arrest report.

Walston was asked prior to being transported from Wood Street and prior to arrival at the jail if she “had anything on her that would get her into trouble, and she stated that she did not.,” the report states.

She remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday morning without bond due to the failure to appear warrant.

