7-Year Old Dies Following Friday Wreck In Santa Rosa County

August 19, 2024

A 7-year-old has passed away from injuries received in a traffic crash Friday in northern Santa Rosa County.

The Florida Highway Patrol occurred about 5 p.m. at the intersection of Sandy Forest Road and Bryant Bridge Road, south of Holt in the Blackwater State Forest.

FHP said a 73-year-old Holt woman was driving an SUV west on Bryant Bridge Road as a 59-year-old Ponce De Leon man was driving a pickup truck south on Sandy Forest Road. Trooper said the pickup ran a stop sign and collided with the right side of the SUV. The SUV, which had boys ages seven and eight as passengers, overturned its side.

The 7-year-old boy was flown to an area hospital with critical injuries. He later passed away from his injuries Saturday afternoon, troopers said Monday.

The 73-year-old woman suffered serious injuries, while the 8-year-old boy was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup truck received minor injuries.

The FHP traffic homicide investigation is continuing.

