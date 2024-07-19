Voter Registration And Party Change Deadline Is Monday, July 22

The registration and party change deadline for the August 20 primary is Monday, July 22, according to Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Robert Bender.

Those who do not register before this deadline will be unable to vote in the Primary Election. Voters who wish to change party affiliation for the primary and do not act by this deadline will have to vote with the party they are currently registered with.

Registration and party changes can be made online at registertovoteflorida.gov. Physical applications can be found at EscambiaVotes.gov and submitted by mail or in-person at the main office at 213 Palafox Place, 2nd Floor, in Pensacola. There are also applications available to complete upon arrival at the Supervisor of Elections office.

For more information, visit EscambiaVotes.gov.