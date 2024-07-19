Voter Registration And Party Change Deadline Is Monday, July 22

July 19, 2024

The registration and party change deadline for the August 20 primary is Monday, July 22, according to Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Robert Bender.

Those who do not register before this deadline will be unable to vote in the Primary Election. Voters who wish to change party affiliation for the primary and do not act by this deadline will have to vote with the party they are currently registered with.

Registration and party changes can be made online at registertovoteflorida.gov. Physical applications can be found at EscambiaVotes.gov and submitted by mail or in-person at the main office at 213 Palafox Place, 2nd Floor, in Pensacola. There are also applications available to complete upon arrival at the Supervisor of Elections office.

For more information, visit EscambiaVotes.gov.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 