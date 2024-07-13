Florida Announces ‘Free State of Florida’ Placed on All Welcome Signs

Motorists entering the state are now greeted by new “Welcome to the Free State of Florida” signs.

Last week, we told you about “Hurry Back to the Free State of Florida The Sunshine State” signs that drivers see when they travel out of Florida into Alabama or Georgia.

Now, the Florida Department of Transportation has also placed “Free State of Florida” has been placed on all welcome signs offering a welcome to visitors as they enter the on major state roadways.

“The new signage now features messages highlighting Florida’s status as a top tourist destination, including ‘Hurry Back’ signs that pay homage to the historic mid-century welcome centers, FDOT said.

Pictured above and below: “Free State of Florida” signs on Highway 97 at the Florida-Alabama state line in Davisville, just south of Atmore. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.