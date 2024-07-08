‘Hurry Back To The Free State Of Florida’ Signs Installed At State Lines

New signs have been installed at state lines across Florida encouraging drivers to “hurry back” as they cross into Alabama or Georgia.

“Hurry Back to the Free State of Florida The Sunshine State” signs were installed as of July 1 by the Florida Department of Transportation.

“FDOT has installed ‘Hurry Back’ signage at state lines,” FDOT Deputy Communications Director Michael Williams told NorthEscambia.com. “These were placed in a similar fashion to the ‘Welcome to’ signs but are placed as visitors leave the state as opposed to coming into the state. Many states offer a friendly message to visitors as they leave their state like this, and Florida is happy to share a similar message to travelers.”

Pictured: A new “Hurry Back to the Free State of Florida The Sunshine State” sign on Highway 97 in Davisville as motorists hear north into Atmore, Alabama. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.