‘Hurry Back To The Free State Of Florida’ Signs Installed At State Lines

July 8, 2024

New signs have been installed at state lines across Florida encouraging drivers to “hurry back” as they cross into Alabama or Georgia.

“Hurry Back to the Free State of Florida The Sunshine State” signs were installed as of July 1 by the Florida Department of Transportation.

“FDOT has installed ‘Hurry Back’ signage at state lines,” FDOT Deputy Communications Director Michael Williams told NorthEscambia.com. “These were placed in a similar fashion to the ‘Welcome to’ signs but are placed as visitors leave the state as opposed to coming into the state. Many states offer a friendly message to visitors as they leave their state like this, and Florida is happy to share a similar message to travelers.”

Pictured: A new “Hurry Back to the Free State of Florida The Sunshine State” sign on Highway 97 in Davisville as motorists hear north into Atmore, Alabama. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 