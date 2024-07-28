Chumuckla Highway And Pace Road Lane Closures Begin Monday

July 28, 2024

Lane closures on Chumuckla Highway and Pace Road (at Alyssa’s) in Pace will begin on Monday, July 29 through Wednesday, July 31, to install cross-drains. Installation is part of a project to add turn lanes on Chumuckla Highway and Pace Road. Both lane closures will happen near the roadway intersection.

Detours during installation on Chumuckla Highway include:

  • Traffic moving south along Chumuckla Highway will be detoured to Pace Road and Pace Patriot Boulevard.
  • Traffic moving north along Chumuckla Highway will be detoured to Rodella Street.

Once installation shifts to Pace Road, detours will include:

  • Traffic moving south along Chumuckla Highway will be detoured to Norris Road and Pace Patriot Boulevard.
  • Residents of Pace Road will detour to Pace Patriot Boulevard.
  • Traffic moving north along Chumuckla Highway will still detour to Rodella Street.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 