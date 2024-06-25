Three Suspects, ECSO K-9 Jump From Bridge After Chase

June 25, 2024

Three suspects and an sheriff’s office K-9 jumped from an Escambia County bridge Monday evening following a drive-by shooting and subsequent police chase.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. in the Massachusetts Avenue and Montclair Elementary School area. A woman was reportedly shot in the neck.

The suspect vehicle was located and fled from deputies.

A pursuit was initiated, ending when deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle on the Highway 90 Bridge over Escambia Bay, near Scenic Highway.

The ECSO said after the vehicle was stopped, three suspects exited the vehicle and jumped off the bridge. One suspect sustained injuries after jumping. Deputies said another suspect was pulled from the water and detained, and the third suspect has not yet been located.

For more photos, click here.

Authorities said firearms were located inside the vehicle.

ECSO K-9 officer Streeter jumped from the bridge in pursuit of the suspects and was taken to the vet for evaluation. No update on his condiction was provided by the ECSO.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

There was no update available on the drive-by shooting victim’s condition. No names have been released.

Photos by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Marty Forehand for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 