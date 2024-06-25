Three Suspects, ECSO K-9 Jump From Bridge After Chase

Three suspects and an sheriff’s office K-9 jumped from an Escambia County bridge Monday evening following a drive-by shooting and subsequent police chase.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. in the Massachusetts Avenue and Montclair Elementary School area. A woman was reportedly shot in the neck.

The suspect vehicle was located and fled from deputies.

A pursuit was initiated, ending when deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle on the Highway 90 Bridge over Escambia Bay, near Scenic Highway.

The ECSO said after the vehicle was stopped, three suspects exited the vehicle and jumped off the bridge. One suspect sustained injuries after jumping. Deputies said another suspect was pulled from the water and detained, and the third suspect has not yet been located.

Authorities said firearms were located inside the vehicle.

ECSO K-9 officer Streeter jumped from the bridge in pursuit of the suspects and was taken to the vet for evaluation. No update on his condiction was provided by the ECSO.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

There was no update available on the drive-by shooting victim’s condition. No names have been released.

Photos by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Marty Forehand for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.