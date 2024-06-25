ECSO K-9 Streeter Treated And Released After Jumping Off Bridge In Pursuit Of Suspect

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said Tuesday morning that K-9 Streeter was treated and released after jumping off the Highway 90 bridge over Escambia Bay in pursuit of a drive-by shooting suspect Monday evening.

Simmons called Streeter a hero and said, “he deserves an extra treat today”.

He was transported to Davis Animal Hospital Emergency Center for evaluation overnight. He was released Tuesday morning after further evaluation at Westside Animal Hospital.

Streeter is on “desk duty” until Friday as he recovers from minor injuries.

