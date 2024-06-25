ECSO K-9 Streeter Treated And Released After Jumping Off Bridge In Pursuit Of Suspect

June 25, 2024

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said Tuesday morning that K-9 Streeter was treated and released after jumping off the Highway 90 bridge over Escambia Bay in pursuit of a drive-by shooting suspect Monday evening.

Simmons called Streeter a hero and said, “he deserves an extra treat today”.

He was transported to Davis Animal Hospital Emergency Center for evaluation overnight. He was released Tuesday morning after further evaluation at Westside Animal Hospital.

Streeter is on “desk duty” until Friday as he recovers from minor injuries.

For more on the drive-by shooting , the chase, and the death of one suspect, click here.

Comments

One Response to “ECSO K-9 Streeter Treated And Released After Jumping Off Bridge In Pursuit Of Suspect”

  1. JTV on June 25th, 2024 12:54 pm

    Thank God! Proud of our Sheriff’s Office, our Deputies and our K-9 units.





