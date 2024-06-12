Here Are The Candidates That Qualified On Tuesday To Run In 2024

June 12, 2024

Candidate qualifying continues Tuesday.

For the list of candidates that qualified on Monday, click here.

The following local candidates had qualified for the 2024 ballot in Escambia County on Tuesday.

Escambia County Commissioner – (Partisan)

  • District 3 – Lumon May (DEM)
  • District 4 – Walker Wilson (REP)
  • District 5 – Joshua S. Roberson (NPA)

Pensacola City Council – (Nonpartisan)

  • District 5 – Teniadé Broughton

Town of Century– (Nonpartisan)

  • Mayor – Luis Gomez, Jr.

The following candidates pre-filed for office Tuesday:

Santa Rosa Island Authority – (Nonpartisan)

  • Jeremy Johnson

Town of Century – (Nonpartisan)

  • Seat 2 – Henry Cunningham

