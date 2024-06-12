Here Are The Candidates That Qualified On Tuesday To Run In 2024
June 12, 2024
Candidate qualifying continues Tuesday.
For the list of candidates that qualified on Monday, click here.
The following local candidates had qualified for the 2024 ballot in Escambia County on Tuesday.
Escambia County Commissioner – (Partisan)
- District 3 – Lumon May (DEM)
- District 4 – Walker Wilson (REP)
- District 5 – Joshua S. Roberson (NPA)
Pensacola City Council – (Nonpartisan)
- District 5 – Teniadé Broughton
Town of Century– (Nonpartisan)
- Mayor – Luis Gomez, Jr.
The following candidates pre-filed for office Tuesday:
Santa Rosa Island Authority – (Nonpartisan)
- Jeremy Johnson
Town of Century – (Nonpartisan)
- Seat 2 – Henry Cunningham
Comments