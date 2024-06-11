Here Are The Candidates That Qualified On Monday To Run In 2024

Candidate qualifying began at noon on Monday.

Candidates were able to bring the required paperwork to the Supervisor of Elections Office in the last two weeks, prior to the start of qualifying.

The following local candidates had qualified for the 2024 ballot in Escambia County as of close of business Monday:

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections – (Partisan)

Robert Bender (REP)

Escambia County Tax Collector – (Partisan)

Scott Lunsford (REP)

Escambia County Clerk of Court – (Partisan)

Pam Childers (REP)

Escambia County Sheriff – (Partisan)

Chip W. Simmons (REP)

Escambia County Commissioner – (Partisan)

District 1 – Steven Stroberger (REP)

District 1 – Jeff Bergosh (REP)

District 4 – Ashlee Hofberger (REP)

District 4 – Ron Helms (DEM)

District 4 – Buck Mitchell (REP)

District 5 – Steven Barry (REP)

Emerald Coast Utility Authority – (Partisan)

District 1 – Vicki Campbell (REP)

District 1 – Jim Faxlanger (REP)

District 3 – Chase “Andy” Romagnano (DEM)

District 3 – Larry Williams (DEM)

Escambia County School Board – (Nonpartisan)

District 4 – Carissa Bergosh

District 4 – Brian Ranelli

District 5 – Thomas Harrell

District 5 – Joshua Luther

District 5 – Jim “Andy” Taylor

Pensacola City Council – (Nonpartisan)