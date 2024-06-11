Here Are The Candidates That Qualified On Monday To Run In 2024

June 11, 2024

Candidate qualifying began at noon on Monday.

Candidates were able to bring the required paperwork to the Supervisor of Elections Office in the last two weeks, prior to the start of qualifying.

The following local candidates had qualified for the 2024 ballot in Escambia County as of close of business Monday:

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections – (Partisan)

  • Robert Bender (REP)

Escambia County Tax Collector – (Partisan)

  • Scott Lunsford (REP)

Escambia County Clerk of Court – (Partisan)

  • Pam Childers (REP)

Escambia County Sheriff – (Partisan)

  • Chip W. Simmons (REP)

Escambia County Commissioner – (Partisan)

  • District 1 – Steven Stroberger (REP)
  • District 1 – Jeff Bergosh (REP)
  • District 4 – Ashlee Hofberger (REP)
  • District 4 – Ron Helms (DEM)
  • District 4 – Buck Mitchell (REP)
  • District 5 – Steven Barry (REP)

Emerald Coast Utility Authority – (Partisan)

  • District 1 – Vicki Campbell (REP)
  • District 1 – Jim Faxlanger (REP)
  • District 3 – Chase “Andy” Romagnano (DEM)
  • District 3 – Larry Williams (DEM)

Escambia County School Board – (Nonpartisan)

  • District 4 – Carissa Bergosh
  • District 4 – Brian Ranelli
  • District 5 – Thomas Harrell
  • District 5 – Joshua Luther
  • District 5 – Jim “Andy” Taylor

Pensacola City Council – (Nonpartisan)

  • District 1 – Jennifer M. Brahier
  • District 1 – Edward “Phil” Nickinson IV
  • District 3 – Casey Jones
  • District 7 – Delarian Wiggins

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 