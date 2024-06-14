Here Are The Candidates That Qualified On Thursday To Run In 2024

June 14, 2024

Candidate qualifying continues Wednesday.

Several candidates also qualified on MondayTuesday. and Wednesday. Qualifying for the 2024 Primary and General Elections will run until noon, Friday, June 14, 2024.

The following local candidates had qualified for the 2024 ballot in Escambia County on Wednesday.

Property Appraiser – (Partisan)

  • Gary “Bubba” Peters (REP)

Escambia County Commissioner – (Partisan)

  • District 1 – Jesse Casey (REP)

Escambia County School Board – (Nonpartisan)

  • District 4 – Earle McAuley

Town of Century – (Nonpartisan)

  • Seat 2 – Henry Cunningham

The following candidates pre-filed for office today:

Santa Rosa Island Authority – (Nonpartisan)

  • Thomas Campanella

Escambia Soil & Water Conservation District – (Nonpartisan)

  • District 2 – Johnnie L. Odom

The following candidate has withdrawn as of today, June 13, 2024:

Supervisor of Elections – (Partisan)

  • Carrie Young – (DEM)

