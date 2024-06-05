Florida Approves NIL Deals For High School Student Athletes

Florida is now the 31st state to allow high school student-athletes to make money from their name, image, and likeness.

The Florida High School Athletic Association on Tuesday approved NIL agreements effective with the next school years, pending ratification by the State Board of Education on July 24.

A student-athlete may profit from the use of their own NIL. Permissible activities include, but are not limited to, commercial endorsements, promotional activities, social media presence, product, or service advertisements.

A NIL agreement is limited to the athlete’s high school period of athletic eligibility and will not extend beyond graduation. They will not be allowed to use uniforms, logos, or mascots from their school. They cannot endorse or promote anything during school or district sponsored events and can’t reference their school accolades or championships. Politics and adult entertainment products and services are off-limits.

Schools will be able to use NIL activities to recruit, and transfer students will be prohibited in most cases from entering into a NIL agreement during their transfer season.

