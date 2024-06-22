Felony Aggravated Assault Charge Dropped Against Cantonment

A felony charge has been dropped against a Cantonment man accused of pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend in February.

Avery Curtis Lockett, 26, was originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim alleged Lockett fired a gun into a bathroom floor before pointing a gun at her following and argument.

Prosecutors dropped charges against Lockett, saying “there is insufficient evidence to prove the charge beyond a reasonable doubt,” according to a court filing by Assistant State Attorney Ki McInnis.