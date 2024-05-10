Storms Leave Trail Of Damage Across Northern Escambia, Santa Rosa Counties

May 10, 2024

Fast moving storms left a trail of damage across northern Escambia and Santa counties early Friday morning.

Northview High, Ernest Ward Middle, Bratt Elementary, and Byrneville Elementary schools are closed today. Superintendent Keith Leonard tells us that students that have been picked up by bus will be returned home shortly.

Tens of thousands were left without power. Trees, power lines and power poles were reported down across the area, including Highway 99, Highway 99, Nokomis Road, Byrneville Road, Morristown Road, Highway 99A and others. Highway 97 was completely closed by downed power lines, and one vehicle reportedly collided with a downed power pole. Additionally, a vehicle reportedly hit a tree that was down on Highway 29 near the paper mill in Cantonment. and a vehicle hit a downed tree on in the area of Highway 29 and Bluff Springs Road (pictured below).

There have been no injuries reported.

At last report, 65% of all EREC customers (6,560) were without power in Santa Rosa County, and 72% of all EREC customers (3,050) were without power in Escambia County.  FPL reported 8,953 out in Escambia, 7,945 in Santa Rosa.

EREC CEO Ryan Campbell tells NorthEscambia.com that they have called in outside help to assist with fast power restoration.

This story will be updated with additional information.

Reader submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 