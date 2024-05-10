Northview, Ernest Ward, Bratt, Byrneville Closed By Weather; Northview Suffers Damage

May 10, 2024

Northview High, Ernest Ward Middle, Bratt Elementary, and Byrneville Elementary schools are closed today following early morning storms.

Superintendent Keith Leonard said some students were picked up by school buses this morning, but the buses were turned around the students were returned home.

For more photos from Northview, click here.

There was obvious damage at the Northview High School campus — trees were downed, the school sign was destroyed, sports equipment was tossed about, and ag equipment was overturned. Northview and Bratt had power, but Byrneville and Ernest Ward did not.

All other schools in Escambia County delayed start times by one hour and will be dismissed on a regular schedule this afternoon.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 