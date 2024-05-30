Escambia Animal Shelter Free Cat And Dog Adoptions Extended Through May 31

The animal shelter in Escambia County has extended free cat and dog adoptions through the end of the month.

Adoptions are free for cats and dogs one year or older through Friday, May 31. Puppies are available for $50 and kittens are$25. An $11 licensing fee will be applied to all adoptions for Escambia County residents.

“We recently partnered with Bissell Pet Foundation to offer free adoptions, but we want to give our community second chance to participate in the adoption special for the rest of the month,” said John Robinson, director for the Department of Animal Welfare. “We have over 100 dogs and nearly two dozen cats ready to go home with you today. Adopting is a great way to give a pet a new home while also making space at the Animal Welfare and Adoption Center for other animals in need.”

View all adoptable pets at the Animal Welfare and Adoption Center on 24petconnect.com.

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is located at 200 W. Fairfield Drive. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 12-5 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.