Sunny And 70 Today; 45 Tonight
April 22, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
