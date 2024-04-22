Sunny And 70 Today; 45 Tonight

April 22, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

