Partly Sunny, Middle 80s Today

April 19, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday: A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

