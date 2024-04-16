No Injuries In Cantonment House Fire

Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire Tuesday morning in Cantonment.

The fire in the 900 block of Candy Lane was reported about 6:45 a.m.

Firefighters arrived a few moments later to find light smoke coming from the single-story home. The fire was extinguished within approximately 25 minutes.

There were no injuries reported, and there was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.