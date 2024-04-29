Two Seriously Injured In Highway 97 Crash Involving Motorcycle

April 29, 2024

Two people were seriously injured when their bike and a passenger car collided Sunday evening in Walnut Hill.

A 2013 Honda Civic driven by a female in her 80s and the motorcycle collided about 7 p.m. on Highway 97 approximately 770 feet north of North Highway 99, near the Walnut Hill Mennonite Church. The southbound Civic came to a stop in the northbound lane of Highway 97, while the motorcycle came to rest on its side in the ditch.

A male and female on the motorcycle were transported to the hospital as trauma alerts by Escambia County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. Additional details were not released.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 