Jay Graduate Bledsoe Makes History As Candidate For National FFA Officer

A Jay High school graduate is making history as the first-ever Santa Rosa County candidate for a national FFA office.

Makenleigh Bledsoe, a 2023 JHS graduate and 2023-2024 Florida FFA state vice president, was selected recently to represent Florida as a 2024 national FFA candidate.

Each year, the National FFA Organization selects six student members to represent the organization as a national FFA officer.

The primary responsibility of a national officer is to serve the organization in local, state, national, and international activities in a way that will inform, motivate, and inspire FFA members, advisors, state staff, teachers, and others to achieve the mission, strategies and core goals of the organization.

National officers dedicate one year of service to the organization. The time is spent representing student membership during meetings with the National FFA Board of Directors, facilitating workshops that bring leadership and knowledge to FFA members, delivering motivational speeches, and serving as advocates for FFA.

National FFA officers will be selected by a nominating committee at the National FFA Convention & Expo this October in Indianapolis.