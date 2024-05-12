Escambia Man Gets 20 Years For Attempted Murder At Convenience Store

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a gas station shooting that stemmed from an argument with his girlfriend.

Shannon Lee Wheat, 23 was convicted of attempted second degree murder with a firearm and shoot into a building.

An August 30, 2022, Whet opened fire and discharged approximately nine bullets into a crowded convenience store on Mobile Highway in broad daylight.

The intended victim, Anthony Westery, was struck with three times, and another customer shot. Other rounds were fired through the storefront window, into the door frame, and into the ceiling of the store. The

entire incident was captured on surveillance video recorded by the convenience store.

During the investigation, law enforcement discovered the Wheat opened fire and shot at the victim over an argument about Westery parking in front of a gas pump. The argument was started by the defendant’s girlfriend when she thought Westery was going to hit her car while parking his car. The surveillance video showed clearly that the victim did not come close to hitting the girlfriend’s car, and Westery was walking away from the argument and into the store when Wheat opened fire.