Pickup Truck Burns After Crashing Off Pine Barren Road Bridge

A pickup truck crashed off a Pine Barren Road bridge and burned early Sunday morning.

The crash happened about 3:25 a.m. at a bridge over Canoe Creek, just south of Highway 168.

Firefighters from the Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue arrived to find the red Toyota Tundra off the bridge and fully involved in fire in the edge of the creek. The crash has just recently occurred; the truck’s headlights were still on.

For more photos, click here.

There driver of the vehicle was not on the scene following crash. There were no known injuries.

The crash and fire caused minor damage to the wooden wing wall of the bridge; the bridge remains opens.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.