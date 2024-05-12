FWC Law Enforcement Report: Littering And Red Snapper

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following recent activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Officers Cushing and Waters conducted a fisheries inspection on a vessel in Bayou Chico that was returning from a fishing trip. Officer Waters discovered one red snapper in the cooler. The owner of the vessel stated he didn’t know how it got in there. He was issued a citation for the violation.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Officers Land and Mullins received information about a litter complaint in Yellow River Wildlife Management Area. A large television and multiple contractor bags of discarded painting supplies had been illegally dumped in the area. The officers identified potential subjects and interviewed them and they admitted to dumping items in the area. Each subject was issued a notice to appear. The subjects returned to the dump site to clean up the area and dispose of the items properly.

This report represents some events the FWC handled during the time period; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement. Information provided by FWC.

NorthEscambia.com photo.