Flash Flood Watch; Multiple Rounds Of Severe Weather Possible Monday, Tuesday

Severe storms are possible in several rounds Monday into Tuesday in the North Escambia area.

There is a flash flood watch for the entire area from Monday morning through midday Tuesday. Widespread totals rain totals of three to six inches are forecast with localized amounts up to eight inches possible.

There is also a slight risk (2 of 5) of severe weather Monday morning through early Tuesday morning. Potential threats include wind capable of damaging trees, power lines, structures and crops A few tornadoes cannot be ruled out, along with large hail.

Additional severe storms are possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning, but confidence is lower.

Schools will be open as normal on Monday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. High near 79. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 82. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.