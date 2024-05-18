18 Shot, Three Dead In North Baldwin County

Eighteen people were shot and three are dead during a gathering Saturday night in north Baldwin County, Alabama.

About 9:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of gunshots in the Stockton Community. The preliminary investigation revealed that local residents hosted a May Day event y in an open field on Upper Bryant’s Landing Road. BCSO estimated that there were approximately 1,000 people attending this gathering.

According to witnesses, the event was peaceful until an argument took place, which led to at least one subject shooting multiple rounds into the large crowd. A total of 18 people were shot during this incident. Three of the victims succumbed to their wounds.

Investigators believe that there may have been more shooters and are following up.

“This is a tragic event that touches many lives in our community. We are working very hard to bring this case to a resolution, but we cannot make arrests or successfully prosecute the offenders without help,” BCSO said Sunday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the BCSO at (251) 972-8589, option 7.