Cantonment Rotary Recognized North Escambia Teachers Of The Year
May 12, 2024
The Rotary Club of Cantonment recently recognized teacher of the year from 12 schools located North of Nine Mile Road.
Rotarian Jim Prim worked with District 5 School Board Member Bill Slayton to organize the program.
The following teachers were recognized:
- Mary Lewis, Jim Allen Elementary
- Genia Bashore, Bratt Elementary
- Jennifer Smith, Kingsfield Elementary,
- Rionna Wages, Lipscomb Elementary
- Candace Blackburn, Molino Park Elementary
- Rosanna Newman, Westgate School
- Cassi McGee, Pine Meadow Elementary (also ECSD teacher of the year)
- Lisa Thomas, McArthur Elementary
- Glenda Bell, Ernest Ward Middle
- Angela Rose, Ransom Middle
- Megan Carroll, Northview High School
- Cristy Mills, Tate High School
Superintendent Keith Leonard was also in attendance. This is an annual event sponsored by Cantonment Rotary.
