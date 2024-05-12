Cantonment Rotary Recognized North Escambia Teachers Of The Year

May 12, 2024

The Rotary Club of Cantonment recently recognized teacher of the year from 12 schools located North of Nine Mile Road.

Rotarian Jim Prim worked with District 5 School Board Member Bill Slayton to organize the program.

The following teachers were recognized:

  • Mary Lewis, Jim Allen Elementary
  • Genia Bashore, Bratt Elementary
  • Jennifer Smith, Kingsfield Elementary,
  • Rionna Wages, Lipscomb Elementary
  • Candace Blackburn, Molino Park Elementary
  • Rosanna Newman, Westgate School
  • Cassi McGee, Pine Meadow Elementary (also ECSD teacher of the year)
  • Lisa Thomas, McArthur Elementary
  • Glenda Bell, Ernest Ward Middle
  • Angela Rose, Ransom Middle
  • Megan Carroll, Northview High School
  • Cristy Mills, Tate High School

Superintendent Keith Leonard was also in attendance. This is an annual event sponsored by Cantonment Rotary.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 