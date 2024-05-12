Cantonment Rotary Recognized North Escambia Teachers Of The Year

The Rotary Club of Cantonment recently recognized teacher of the year from 12 schools located North of Nine Mile Road.

Rotarian Jim Prim worked with District 5 School Board Member Bill Slayton to organize the program.

The following teachers were recognized:

Mary Lewis, Jim Allen Elementary

Genia Bashore, Bratt Elementary

Jennifer Smith, Kingsfield Elementary,

Rionna Wages, Lipscomb Elementary

Candace Blackburn, Molino Park Elementary

Rosanna Newman, Westgate School

Cassi McGee, Pine Meadow Elementary (also ECSD teacher of the year)

Lisa Thomas, McArthur Elementary

Glenda Bell, Ernest Ward Middle

Angela Rose, Ransom Middle

Megan Carroll, Northview High School

Cristy Mills, Tate High School

Superintendent Keith Leonard was also in attendance. This is an annual event sponsored by Cantonment Rotary.