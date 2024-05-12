EREC Continues Power Restoration Efforts

Escambia River Electric Cooperative hopes to finish power restoration in northern Escambia and Santa Rosa counties on Sunday.

As of 1 a.m. Sunday, EREC was reporting 889 members still without power in Escambia County and 1,777 in Santa Rosa County.

Over 10,000 members lost power during severe storms before daybreak Friday.

Manpower hard at work to restore power on Saturday included 14 from Southern Pine Electric Cooperative, 30 from Withlahoochee, 70 from MDR and nine from Cheloco Cooperative. The total including EREC line workers and support staff was 197.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.