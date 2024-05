Tate’s Williams, Bignell Sign To Play College Basketball

Tate High School seniors Deonne Williams and Evan Bignell signed National Letters of Intent after successful high school careers.

For mor photos, click here.

Deonne Williams, a power forward, is traveling to John Melvin University (Crawley, La.) to study sports medicine. Evan Bignell, shooting guard, signed with Pensacola State College and will study sports management.

Photos by Tate High School Yearbook for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.