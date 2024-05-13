Santa Rosa Under Rabies Alert After Rabid Fox Killed Near Chumuckla
May 13, 2024
The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County (DOH-Santa Rosa) has issued a rabies alert in Santa Rosa County in response to a confirmed case of rabies in a fox that was killed in the Chumuckla area off Byrom Campbell Road on May 8. DOH-Santa Rosa is monitoring rabies among wild animals in the area. All residents and visitors should be aware that rabies is currently present in the wild animal population.
People and domestic animals should always avoid physical contact with wild animals (e.g., raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, coyotes), which carry a higher risk of human exposure and a need for rabies post-exposure treatment. If you are exposed to rabies, receiving appropriate treatment after exposure will protect you from the risk of rabies.
This rabies alert is for 60 days and includes the following boundaries in Santa Rosa County:
- Northern boundary: County Road 182
- Southern boundary: Rock Creek Road
- Eastern boundary: Salter Road
- Western boundary: Roy Cook Road
Take the following precautions to prevent rabies exposure:
- Immunize your pets and livestock based on your veterinarian’s recommended schedule.
- Keep pets under direct supervision and on a leash, and keep livestock secured on your property. If an animal bites your pet or livestock, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Santa Rosa County Animal Services at 850-983-4680.
- Avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract them with outdoor pet food, open garbage cans, or other sources of food. If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention, and report the injury to DOH- Santa Rosa County by calling 850-983-5200.
- Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home; instead, contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.
- Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. Contact Santa Rosa County Animal Services at 850-983-4680.
- Prevent wildlife, including bats, from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.
