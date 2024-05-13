Santa Rosa Under Rabies Alert After Rabid Fox Killed Near Chumuckla

The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County (DOH-Santa Rosa) has issued a rabies alert in Santa Rosa County in response to a confirmed case of rabies in a fox that was killed in the Chumuckla area off Byrom Campbell Road on May 8. DOH-Santa Rosa is monitoring rabies among wild animals in the area. All residents and visitors should be aware that rabies is currently present in the wild animal population.

People and domestic animals should always avoid physical contact with wild animals (e.g., raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, coyotes), which carry a higher risk of human exposure and a need for rabies post-exposure treatment. If you are exposed to rabies, receiving appropriate treatment after exposure will protect you from the risk of rabies.

This rabies alert is for 60 days and includes the following boundaries in Santa Rosa County:

Northern boundary: County Road 182

Southern boundary: Rock Creek Road

Eastern boundary: Salter Road

Western boundary: Roy Cook Road

Take the following precautions to prevent rabies exposure: