EREC Nears Full Power Restoration

May 13, 2024

Escambia River Electric Cooperative is nearing completion of power restoration for over 10,000 members that lost power during severe storms early Friday morning.

By 1 a.m. Monday, EREC was reporting 199 members without power — nine in Escambia County and 189 in Santa Rosa County.

EREC received help from Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative, Choctawhatchee Electric Cooperative, Inc., Southern Pine Electric Cooperative, and MDR Powerline Construction.

Pictured above and first below: A contract lineman crew works to replace snapped and downed EREC power poles on North Highway 99 near Walnut Hill Friday. Pictured bottom: The downed lines before restoration started. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

