Florida Gas Prices are Slightly Lower Than A Week Ago

Florida gas prices increased the past three days, erasing eight consecutive days of losses. The state average dropped from $3.64 per gallon to $3.48 last week before rebounding nine cents Friday to Saturday.

Sunday’s state average was $3.57 per gallon. That is slightly less than a week ago, three cents less than last month, and 10 cents less than this time last year.

In the Pensacola area, the average was lower $3.28, the cheapest metro in the state. In North Escambia, $3.17 was available at multiple stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment. The lowest price in Pensacola Sunday night was $3.05 on East Nine Mile Road.

The price of U.S. crude oil also finished the week flat. Gasoline futures are five cents higher than a week ago.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.