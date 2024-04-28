Barrineau Park Historical Society Awards Scholarships
April 28, 2024
The Barrineau Park Historical Society presented their annual academic scholarships Saturday afternoon at the Barrineau Park Community Center.
The recipients were:
- Lillian Hatch. The West Florida High School senior was awarded a $1,000 scholarship. She plans on attending Florida State University and major in nursing.
- Isabella Young. She is a senior at West Florida High and received at $1,000 scholarship. She plan to attend the University of South Florida- Tampa and will continue to study theater and the arts.
- Berklee Hall, a Northview High School senior, received a $500 Lynda Minchew Scholarship. She plants to attend Coastal Alabama Community College to pursue a nursing career.
Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments