Barrineau Park Historical Society Awards Scholarships

April 28, 2024

The Barrineau Park Historical Society presented their annual academic scholarships Saturday afternoon at the Barrineau Park Community Center.

The recipients were:

  • Lillian Hatch. The West Florida High School  senior was awarded a $1,000 scholarship. She plans on attending Florida State University and major in nursing.
  • Isabella Young. She is a senior at West Florida High and received at $1,000 scholarship. She plan to attend the University of South Florida- Tampa and will continue to study theater and the arts.
  • Berklee Hall, a Northview High School senior, received a $500 Lynda Minchew Scholarship. She plants to attend Coastal Alabama Community College to pursue a nursing career.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

