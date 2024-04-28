Explosions, Fire Destroy Shed Near Bratt Park

April 28, 2024

A fire and explosions destroyed a storage shed near a Bratt park Saturday afternoon.

The fire happened just after 5 p.m. in the 4500 block of West Highway 4, adjacent to the Travis M. Nelson Park.

The fire in the small shed was reportedly sparked by an accidental yard fire that spread. At least two propane tanks exploded, rattling the park and neighborhood.

A 30 pound propane tank explosion (pictured above and below) sent shrapnel flying some 150 feet or more, according to reports.

There were no injuries reported.

The fire mostly burned itself out following the explosions was partially knocked down by individuals.

The Walnut Hill, McDavid and Century stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Atmore Fire Department were dispatched to the blaze.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 