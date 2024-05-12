Rain Chance Builds Into Monday And Tuesday

May 12, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 68. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. West wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85

