New City Of Pensacola Parking Rates In Effect

The City of Pensacola has doubled parking rates.

The rate has increased from 50 cents an hour to $1 an hour.

City parking remains free on Sundays — excluding boat ramps

“The number one biggest concern from the 2023 Parking Survey was the limited amount of available parking spaces during weekend nights,” Mayor D.C. Reeves said. “Well, this is also the time when city parking is free. With the increase of visitors and traffic to our downtown, plus the fact that rates haven’t been raised in almost 20 years, it’s time to balance supply and demand.”

City parking remains free on Sundays — excluding boat ramps.

For more information on City of Pensacola parking, click here.