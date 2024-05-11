Driver Crashes At West Kingsfield Road Bridge

A driver crashed at the West Kingsfield Road bridge over Eleven Mile Creek Friday afternoon.

The vehicle came to rest deep in a wooded area, and the adult driver was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released additional information.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.