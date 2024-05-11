Driver Crashes At West Kingsfield Road Bridge

May 11, 2024

A driver crashed at the West Kingsfield Road bridge over Eleven Mile Creek Friday afternoon.

The vehicle came to rest deep in a wooded area, and the adult driver was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released additional information.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Driver Crashes At West Kingsfield Road Bridge”

  1. Jason on May 11th, 2024 3:34 am

    I bet they were driving faster than the 45mph speed limit.





Written by William Reynolds 

 