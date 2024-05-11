Amazing Rare Sight: Northern Lights Over North Escambia Area

North Escambia area residents were treated to a rare sight Friday night. The Aurora Borealis! was visible in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties all the way to the coast.

The experience, commonly called the northern lights, was caused by an extreme solar storm.

With more opportunities to spot the show into the weekend, the best way to view the Aurora Borealis is a rural location away from city lights. Because of the sensitivity to light, phone cameras have also been proven to spot the colors better than the naked eye–just set your camera for a long night mode photo.

Photos were contributed by numerous NorthEscambia.com readers, including Chandra Rigby, Brett Sawyer, Mindy Smallwood, Terry Maden, Naomi Simpkins, Judy Gafford Fehl, Kayla Anne Avirett, Alton Wilson, Kelly Booker Bell, Autumn Walters, Angela Shiver, Courtney Rabun, Angela Wilson, Natalie Doggette, Missy Woodham, Angela Wilson, Amanda Gibbs, Stacey Cain, Kim Carroll, Mindy Smallwood, Rachel Carrow, Heather Boutwell, Wendy Moye, Melinda Kriss, Andrea West, Taylor Meacham, Jennifer Cole, Rebecca Mears, Lori Wallace, Britt Gilbert, Mandi Watcher, Amanda Burdette, Summer Payne, Matthew Kennell, Robyn Borelli, and Kristi Price.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.