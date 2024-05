Man Shot Friday Morning In Century

An adult male was shot Friday morning in Century.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the man was shot in the abdomen about 10:15 a.m. on Hilltop Road.

Spokesperson Morgan Lewis said his wounds were not considered to be life threatening.

ECSO were working to determine exactly what occurred at the home. No suspect has been named.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.