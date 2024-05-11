Thousands Spend Friday Night In The Dark As Major Restoration Continues

Over 6,600 Escambia River Electric Cooperative members spent Friday night without power after storms before daybreak plunged 75% of the cooperative’s members into darkness.

Friday afternoon, over 10,000 were without power.

By 1 a.m. Saturday, there were 2,602 without power in EREC’s Escambia County territory and 4,076 in Santa Rosa County.

Escambia River brought over 100 linemen into the area to help with restoration efforts.

“We are most likely looking at a Sunday restoration for the hardest hit areas,” EREC CEO Ryan Campbell said.

Pictured above and first below: A contract lineman crew works to replace snapped and downed EREC power poles on North Highway 99 near Walnut Hill Friday. Pictured bottom: The downed lines before restoration started. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.