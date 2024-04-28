Tate Grad Ethan Harper Takes Navy Oath of Enlistment On Stage At NFL Draft

Enlistees from all branches of service swore their “Oath of Enlistment” in a Joint Enlistment Ceremony on stage during the NFL football draft Saturday in Detroit.

The recruits included 19-year-old Ethan Harper, a 2023 Tate High School graduate who joined the Navy.

He is the son of Julie and Johnny Harper.

Photos by Chief Petty Officer Harper and Nicole Harper for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

