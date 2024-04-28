Tate Grad Ethan Harper Takes Navy Oath of Enlistment On Stage At NFL Draft

April 28, 2024

Enlistees from all branches of service swore their “Oath of Enlistment” in a Joint Enlistment Ceremony on stage during the NFL football draft Saturday in Detroit.

The recruits included 19-year-old Ethan Harper, a 2023 Tate High School graduate who joined the Navy.

He is the son of Julie and Johnny Harper.

Photos by Chief Petty Officer Harper and Nicole Harper for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

+

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 