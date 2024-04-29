Here Are Road Construction Spots To Watch This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County

Interstate 10 (I-10) at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures on southbound U.S. 29 near the Interstate 10 (I-10) interchange from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, April 29 through Tuesday, April 30 as crews place temporary barrier wall.

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures on southbound U.S. 29 near the Interstate 10 (I-10) interchange from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, April 29 through Tuesday, April 30 as crews place temporary barrier wall. I-10 at the Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts as crews perform construction activities: Inside lane closures on I-10 near Exit 5, Tuesday, April 30 through Thursday, May 2 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic on I-10 is shifted to the outside and will be in place until spring 2025. Traffic on Nine Mile Road has shifted to the inside and will be in place until summer 2024.

Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts as crews perform construction activities:

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the spring as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage is in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the spring as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage is in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone. County Road (C.R.) 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed through fall 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane (State Road (S.R.) 296) – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts: Outside lane closures on North Palafox Street Sunday, April 28 through Friday, May 3 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The left turn lane from Pace Boulevard to Massachusetts Avenue is permanently closed. Signs are in place to direct drivers traveling on Palafox Street to Pace Boulevard. The left turn lane from Palafox Street northbound to Pace Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue is permanently closed. Signage is in place to direct drivers traveling northbound on U.S. 29 destined for Massachusetts Avenue or Pace Boulevard.

Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts:

Scenic Highway (U.S. 90) from north of I-10 to Davis Highway – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures Sunday, April 28 through Thursday, May 2 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for paving and striping operations. Flaggers will be present to safely guide drivers through the work zone.

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures Sunday, April 28 through Thursday, May 2 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for paving and striping operations. Flaggers will be present to safely guide drivers through the work zone. Lillian Highway (S.R. 298) Resurfacing from north of U.S. 98 to east of Fairfield Drive (S.R. 727) and Lillian Highway at Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – Drivers will encounter lane closures, between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Monday, April 29 through Wednesday, May 1 as crews perform earthwork, signalization, signing and striping work. Traffic flaggers will be on site to safely direct drivers through the construction work zone.

Santa Rosa County:

I-10 westbound over Blackwater River Resurfacing Project – Drivers will encounter intermittent I-10 westbound lane closures, from the Ward Basin Road on-ramp (Exit 28) to the east end of the Blackwater River Bridge, Sunday, April 28 to Thursday, May 2, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for construction activities and paving operations. A traffic shift is in place for the I-10 westbound travel lanes. The shift is expected to remain in place through early May.

– Drivers will encounter intermittent I-10 westbound lane closures, from the Ward Basin Road on-ramp (Exit 28) to the east end of the Blackwater River Bridge, Sunday, April 28 to Thursday, May 2, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for construction activities and paving operations. A traffic shift is in place for the I-10 westbound travel lanes. The shift is expected to remain in place through early May. S.R. 87 Resurfacing from Hickory Hammock Road (C.R. 184) to Technology Avenue – Drivers will experience intermittent single-lane closures on S.R. 87, between Hickory Hammock Road and Technology Avenue, Monday, April 29 through Thursday, May 2, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for construction activities.

Drivers will experience intermittent single-lane closures on S.R. 87, between Hickory Hammock Road and Technology Avenue, Monday, April 29 through Thursday, May 2, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for construction activities. S.R. 89 Resurfacing, from north of S.R. 87 to C.R. 178 – Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures, between S.R .87 and C.R. 178, Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 3 as crews perform paving and earthwork operations.

Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures, between S.R .87 and C.R. 178, Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 3 as crews perform paving and earthwork operations. U.S. 90 Resurfacing from west of Avalon Boulevard to east of Stewart Street - Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures Sunday, April 28 through Thursday, May 2 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform roadway widening and sidewalk reconstruction work.

- Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures Sunday, April 28 through Thursday, May 2 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform roadway widening and sidewalk reconstruction work. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Sunday, April 28, through Friday, May 3, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.