Byrneville Elementary Names Students Of The Month

Byrneville Elementary School recently named their Students of the Month. They are:

1st Grade: Liam Price and Rebecca Cooley

2nd Grade: Derri’ashia Grice and Jagger Scott

3rd Grade: Emrey Fowler and Conner Fowler

4th Grade: B.J. McCall and Devon Black

5th Grade: Jaxon Wilson

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.