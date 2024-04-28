Three Dead In Escambia County After Shots Fired Into Parked Car

Three people are dead following a shooting into a parked car early Sunday morning in Escambia County.

There are no known suspects.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call at an “adult birthday party” about 1:15 a.m. in the area of West Jackson Square at 65th Avenue and Jackson Street. Deputies arrived to find three adult males had been shot while inside a vehicle parked in a lot alongside 65th Avenue. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, and the third was pronounced deceased a short time later.

“This is a terrible tragedy that we are investigating as a targeted ambush,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said.

Al available ECSO investigators have been called in and the real-time crime center has been activated. Investigators are also asking anyone who attended the party to review any videos or photos and provide any useful information to ECSO investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Photos WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.